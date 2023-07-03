Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

