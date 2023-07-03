Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

