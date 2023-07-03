Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

