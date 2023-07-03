Lynch Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $99.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

