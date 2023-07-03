Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

