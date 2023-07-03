Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,238 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $393.30 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.