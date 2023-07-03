Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.30. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

