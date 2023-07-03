Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $83.93 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $83,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

