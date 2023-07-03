iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

