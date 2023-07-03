Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

