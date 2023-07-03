Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average is $200.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

