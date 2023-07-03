Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.38 and its 200 day moving average is $468.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

