Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

