Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 831.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,869 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 74,865 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $119.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

