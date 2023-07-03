High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.