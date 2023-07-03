Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $162.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

