McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 248,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,584,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

HON opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.