Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

