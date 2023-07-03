Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lowered by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYM stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

