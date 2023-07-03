High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

