WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,168 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

