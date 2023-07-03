McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

BAC opened at $28.69 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

