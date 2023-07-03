McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

