WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 155,705 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

