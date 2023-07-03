McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

