Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Takes $11.58 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,000. Boeing accounts for 4.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.16 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

