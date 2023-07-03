Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

