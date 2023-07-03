Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 944 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthOne LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 58,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

