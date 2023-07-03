PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PYPL stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

