Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

