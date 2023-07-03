Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

