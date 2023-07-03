Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.