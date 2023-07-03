Royal Bank of Canada Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

