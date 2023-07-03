Royal Bank of Canada Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.
American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:AMT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
