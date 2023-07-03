Boyd Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthOne LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

