Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 7,392 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.73 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

