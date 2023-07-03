Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $225.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

