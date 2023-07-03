JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.