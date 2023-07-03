Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

