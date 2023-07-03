State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in State Street by 754.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.