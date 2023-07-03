WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $8.17 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 934.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHF opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.