McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

