Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

