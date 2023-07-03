McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

