Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

