iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,412.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,138,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 136,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,031,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.89. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

