Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 344.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.