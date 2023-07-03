BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $691.14 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.05.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

