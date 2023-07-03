Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,537 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

