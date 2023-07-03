iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Increased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

