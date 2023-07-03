Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

